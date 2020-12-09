The Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) has called on the United Nations and the international community to come to the aid of victims of military operation that took place in Oyigbo, Rivers State in the wake of the EndSARS protests that took place across the country.

ADF which made the call in a statement on Tuesday by Chief Abia Onyike, Chairman of its Media and Publicity Bureau, said the call became necessary after “an extensive review and reflection on the recent war-grade invasion of Obigbo by the Nigerian military on the invitation of the state authorities”

The group said although it won’t condone any attacks on the country’s security agencies, it was unacceptable to unleash the military on Oyigbo because of an allegation that members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) attacked security officials.

“ADF regrets that such a war-grade genocide was unleashed on Obigbo, based on allegations that IPOB attacked security posts and killed some security personnel,” the statement said.

“The Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) does not and will not condone any unprovoked attack on Security officers of the State unless such an attack is in self-defense.

“On this particular case, we expect that the State has adequate intelligence machinery to meticulously identify the culprits who actually attacked the State Security personnel. Indeed, the same security intelligence which indicted IPOB members as the culprits should also be capable of fishing out the real culprits.

“It appears this was not the case. Instead, the government embarked on a transfer of criminal liability and ordered the military to pounce upon and kill several peace-loving and innocent citizens of Obigbo.

“ADF notes with horror the alleged gruesome murder of over 40 persons in Obigbo, and about 100 wounded others, through the horrific bloodshed and massive extrajudicial killings in Nigerias Oyigbo Community as reported by Premium Times Nigerian News

“And what about the Report by Sahara Reporters that Nigerian Army Secretly Airlifts Alleged IPOB Members Arrested in Rivers State to Detained Them At Notorious Kainji Barracks In Niger State

The ADF said it is with tears that it thus calls on the UN and other world powers to prevail on Rivers State government and the Nigerian government to release innocent victims who are still alive.

“The Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) hereby with tears in our eyes call on the United Nations and other world powers, to prevail on the Rivers State Government and the Nigerian Government to release without any further delay those innocent victim who are still alive; Rivers State Government should institute an urgent Judicial Commission of inquiry to uncover both the background and the extent of the killings as well as = the identity, number and state of all those secretly airlifted to Minna, Niger State who are currently in detention.

“The unconditional release of all those in Government custody.

“Adequate compensation for all the victims of this grue-some massacre as well as pay adequate compensation and undertake the rehabilitation of affected families and the surviving victims.

“We expect that Government shall take care of the security forces who may have died or wounded in the course of the unfortunate episode.

“ADF condemns the Igbo leaders who went to Port-Harcourt on a jamboree and paid a solidarity visit to the governor without visiting the scene of the genocide nor even expressing their sympathy for the innocent Igbo sons and daughters massacred in the course of this carnage.

“We expect the governor to tender an unreserved apology for his role in the bloody carnage. At the same time we condemn all those who incite the youths to unnecessary reckless acts of heroism. Enough is enough!

“What the Igbo predicament demands now are very strategic and measured actions to protect our people from those who wish to destroy their lives, economy and civilization and take over their ancestral homes.”