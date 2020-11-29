Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, has expressed grief over the killing of farmers on rice fields at Zabarmari, in Jere Local Government of Borno State, describing the terrorist killings as insane.

Boko Haram had at the weekend, slit the throat of the farmers in what was the latest high profile attack by the dreaded terrorist group.

“I condemn the killing of our hardworking farmers by terrorists in Borno State. The entire country is hurt by these senseless killings. My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls Rest In Peace,” Buhari said in a statement signed by his media aide, Garba Shehu.

The president said his government had given all the needed support to the armed forces “to take all necessary steps to protect the country’s population and its territory.”