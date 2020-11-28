Not less than 43 farmers have been beheaded by suspected members of Boko Haram terrorist group, according to a report by HumAngle on Saturday.

The report said the farmers were killed in Zabarmari, about 20 kilometres from Maiduguri, the Borno capital where Nigerian military has used as headquarters in the ongoing war against insurgency.

Residents told the medium that the victims would not be buried until Governor Babagana Zulum arrived to see the carnage.

The beheadings came weeks after the governor’s convoy was attacked, leaving several police officers and soldiers killed. Boko Haram fighters also struck a military convoy last week, killing several Nigerian soldiers