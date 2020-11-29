Kunle Idowu

Police in Ogun State on Thursday arrested five members of a robbery syndicate who robbed members of Christ Apostolic church in Gudugbe Alagbon area of wasimi in Ewekoro local government area of the state.

The suspects, Abubakar Ibrahim, 38, Sulaiman Yusuf 32, Ismail Yusuf 20, Umar Aliu 26 and Yinusa Musa were nabbed following a distress call made by one Obisesan Seye the shepard in charge of the church that while vigil was going on in the church at about 1:30 am, six men who were armed with dangerous weapons invaded the church and attacked the church members.

The hoodlums, it was learnt, beat some members of the church to stupor before dispossessing them of their valuables.

Not satisfied with the fortune they made from their brisk business, the robbers, It was further gathered, also abducted one Mrs Mojisola Atolagbe as she leaving the church.

Nemesis however, caught up with them after the distress call made across to the Police upon security operatives attached to Ewekoro division swiftly moved to the scene.

The Police were said to have combed the forest where the hoodlums reportedly fled to, thoroughly and their efforts paid off when five amongst the gang were apprehended in the bush.

The victims of the attack have identified all the arrested suspects while the sixth one is being hunted for.

Recovered from them were one Cutlass, two sharp pointed cudgels and assorted dangerous charms

Meanwhile, the State Police Commissioner, Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for proper investigation.

He also directed an extensive routine patrol across the state so as to assure members of the public that Police in the state are on ground to ensure their safety