President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The meeting comes ahead of the party’s presidential primary scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

The meeting which is being held at the Council Chambers of the State House has in attendance, National Chairman of the Party, Abdullahi Adamu, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff of the President, Ibrahim Gambari.

All members of the Progressive Governors Forum are in attendance except Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna who is being represented by his deputy, Hadiza Balarabe.