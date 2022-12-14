Buhari in US, says he's done his best for Nigerians

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari has said he’s done his best for the country’s people.

Buhari stated this while welcoming the secretary general of the Abu Dhabi Forum, Sheikh Al-Mahfoudh Bin Bayyah and his deputy, Pastor Bob Roberts of the U.S., who visited him in Washington.

This is according to a statement by his media aide Garba Shehu.

The Nigerian leader noted that their work promoting multi-faith dialogue was as important to the world as it was to Nigeria.

The president also spoke about the need to raise generations of youths devoid of religious extremism and bigotry, urging the group to continue to target the young people who are the promise of the future.

“Your work is very important in helping, especially the youth, to understand one another and, at the same time, to be proud of their heritage,” Buhari said.

“This great initiative by you will help future generations to plan well and live together in peace. On our part, we will continue to solve our problems, especially as they relate to the youths.”

Mr Buhari, defending his regime’s efforts, added, “We are big in size and population, facing many challenges, but in many areas, we are trying. In seven-and-a-half years, I have done my best.”

The secretary-general said they had come to inform the president and to invite him to attend the conferment upon him of the Abu Dhabi Foundation’s award in recognition of his outstanding achievements in promoting peace and security.

He said the conferment aligned with the foundation’s work in fighting religious extremism, promoting peaceful coexistence and dialogue amongst all religions.