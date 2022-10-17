Buhari: I'll be remembered for my remarkable projects

President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration has delivered remarkable projects across the country, for which he would be remembered when he leaves office.

The president said this at his last ministerial performance review retreat organised to assess the progress made in the implementation of his administration’s nine-priority agenda.

The Nigerian leader highlighted the progress his administration has made in areas of infrastructure, agriculture, economy, and health.

According to him, his administration has successfully constructed over 3,800 kilometres of roads across the country.

Buhari added that new aircraft were acquired for the Nigerian Air Force to help in the fight against insurgency.

“In recognition of the importance of critical infrastructure in economic development and the quest of this administration to leave a lasting legacy, we have implemented high-impact projects across the length and breadth of the country that meet the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians,” he said.

“Some of the notable achievements include the completion of 326km Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri rail line and railway ancillary facilities; the completion of over 156.5km Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge railway modernization project with extension to Lagos Port, Apapa.

“On road projects, this Administration has constructed 408Km of roads; 2,499Km of SUKUK roads and maintenance of 15,961Km of roads across the Country.

“Key among these projects are the construction of 1.9km 2nd Niger Bridge linking Anambra and Delta States with 10.30km approach road; rehabilitation, construction and expansion of Lagos-Shagamu-Ibadan dual carriageway; the ongoing rehabilitation of Abuja-Kaduna – Zaria – Kano Road, among others.”

He also said over 941km of completed SUKUK road projects nationwide had been handed over.

He disclosed that the federal government had embarked on the reconstruction of 21 selected federal roads, totalling 1,804.6km, under the Road Infrastructure Development & Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Policy.

The president also said about 38.7 million Nigerians had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, representing 35 percent of the total eligible population target for vaccination.