Nigeria’s composite price index (CPI), which measures inflation, rose to 20.77% in the month of September, 2022.

This is according to CPI report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday.

According to the report, the headline inflation rate rose to 20.77% in September 2022, on a year–on- year basis.

This the bureau said was 4.14% points higher compared to the rate recorded in September 2021, which was (16.63%).

More subsequently…