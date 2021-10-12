Mr. Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, has insisted that the president has delivered on his promise to Nigerians.

Adesina who spoke on Channels TV programme, Politics Today, on Monday argued that the country is more secure today than it was under former president Goodluck Jonathan in 2015.

Fielding questions about the ongoing two-day Mid-Term Ministerial Performance Review Retreat organised to assess progress made towards the achievement of the nine key priorities of the Buhari regime, Adesina said that the regime was on track in delivering on its mandate to Nigerians.

“We have delivered on our promise to Nigerians. There are certain areas where the delivery is higher than in some areas. But for anybody to say it has been a complete failure, that will be a lie,” he said.

“In some areas, we may not have performed well like in other areas. There were three main promises and these promises were expanded into nine priority areas.

“One, we met an insecure country. We went at it and there was some stability and after a while, it exploded again and became hydra-headed. Before, the insurgency was the only issue, but now banditry, kidnapping and cultism came in. So, it’s a serious issue.

“In all truth can we compare the security situation of 2015 to what we have now? As of 2015, yes it was only insurgency then, but the way bombs were going off like firecrackers in all cities, can we compare that to today?

“It will be disingenuous to say that there has not been improvement in certain areas of security.”

He said security was a big elephant in the room and the government is seriously working at it.

“It was in the president’s speech today that the security situation is being tackled frontally.”

Quoting the President’s October 1 speech, Adesina added that “Progressive movement should not be mistaken for stagnancy. But some people want to mistake it for stagnancy.”

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!