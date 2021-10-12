Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, says he has directed the Ministry of Defence to create a modest military industrial complex for the local production of weapons to meet some of the requirements of the Armed Forces.

The President who disclosed this in Abuja at the opening of a two-day Mid-Term Ministerial Performance Review Retreat organized to assess progress made towards the achievement of the nine key priorities of his administration, said the establishment of the industrial complex would address Nigeria’s over-dependence on other countries for military equipment and logistics.

According to him, the project was being implemented under the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), a military department responsible for arms manufacture.

Buhari, who said it was gratifying to note that Nigeria had received six A-29 Super Tucano, explained that the propeller-driven aircraft were being used for training, surveillance and attack by the military.

“We’ve also approved the sum of N13.3bn for the take-off of the community policing initiative across the country, as part of measures adopted to consolidate efforts aimed at enhancing security nationwide,’’ he said.

Buhari assured Nigerians that the 11.9km Second Niger Bridge, the 120 km Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and other key projects under the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund would be completed within the second term of this administration.

He listed accomplishments in the areas of infrastructure, transportation, economy, electricity supply, the petroleum industry, among others at the third edition of the retreat since the second term of his administration.

He reiterated his directive to the implementation committee to complete all processes for the successful operationalization of the Petroleum Industry Act within 12 months.

The president said he had approved the expansion of the National Social Register by one million additional households