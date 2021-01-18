OBINNA EZUGWU

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the appointment of Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo as the Acting Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment.

Senior special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu who announced the approval in a statement on Monday, said Fikpo will continue in office pending the appointment of a substantive Director-General for the Agency.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has formally conveyed to the Hon. Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, his approval of the nomination of Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo as the Acting Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment pending the appointment of a substantive Director-General for the Agency,” Shehu said.

“Last month, the President relieved the former DG of the agency of his appointment, and directed the Minister to nominate an Acting DG to superintend over the Agency pending the appointment of a substantive DG.”