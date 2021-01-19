The average price paid by consumers for Premium Motor Spirit, otherwise called petrol increased by 14 percent in December 2020 to N165.70 per litre from N145.35 it sold per litre in December 2019.

This is according to Petrol Watch My, a report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The report showed that petrol price decreased month-on-month by -0.94 per cent, from N167.27 per litre in November, 2020 to N165.70 per litre in December 2020.

According to the report, states with the highest average price of petrol were Abia (N176.19), Kwara (N172.43) and Kebbi (N169.92).

The states with the lowest average price of the PMS were Kaduna (N155.00), Katsina (N160.25) and Bauchi (N162.57).

Meanwhile, a separate report on Liquefied Petroleum Gas (cooking gas) showed that the average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder increased by 0.12 per cent month-on-month and decreased by -3.41 per cent year-on-year to N1,949.75 in December 2020 from N1,947.47 in November 2020.

The report showed that states with the highest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for cooking gas were Bauchi (N2,489.12), Borno (N2,396.69) and Adamawa (N2,392.88).

On the opposite, states with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder cooking gas were Enugu (N1,563.75), Imo (N1,678.89) and Oyo (N1,691.67)