OBINNA EZUGWU

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the appointment of Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo as the substantive Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu has said.

Before his appointment, Mallam Fikpo held the position in acting capacity.

According to Shehu, President Buhari also approved the appointment of Comrade Issa Aremu as the Director of the National Institute for Labour Studies (NILS).

Comrade Aremu has been a notable Trade Unionist who has risen through the ranks in the Trade Union hierarchy in Nigeria.

The appointments which are for a period of four years take effect from May 18, 2021.