Nigeria’s president, Bola Tinubu has withdrawn the nomination of Dr. Mariam Shetty as minister from Kano State.

Tinubu replaced Shetty with Mariga Mahmud.

He also nominated Festus Keyamo, former spokesperson for the Bola Tinubu presidential campaign council,

Tinubu forwarded an additional 19 names of ministerial nominees to complement the previously sent 28-man nominees earlier sent on August 2.

