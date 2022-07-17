Light has come to Osun - Atiku revels in Adeleke's victory

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former vice president and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has hailed Senator Ademola Adeleke on his victory in the Osun state governorship election, noting that light has come to the state.

Adeleke, candidate of the PDP, was declared the winner of the Osun governorship election on Sunday morning.

He secured 403, 371 votes to defeat Gboyega Oyetola, his closest challenger and governor of the state, who polled 375,027 votes on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP candidate won 17 LGAs while the incumbent governor secured victory in 13 LGAs.

Reacting to the development in a tweet on Sunday, Atiku said the contest was well fought by Adeleke and that “light” has now come to the state.

“Light has come to Osun,” he wrote.

“Congratulations, Sen. Ademola Adeleke on a well-fought victory. Also, hearty congratulations to the PDP family and all stakeholders who came together to make this possible.

“Most importantly, congratulations to the great people of Osun State for proving that power indeed belongs to the people.”

Similarly, Aminu Tambuwal, governor of Sokoto and chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, said Adeleke’s victory is a “signal” that the PDP will win the presidential election in 2023.

“The good people of Osun State have spoken loud & clear that politics is local,” he said.

“I want to congratulate my brother, Senator Ademola Adeleke on his victory. The PDP family appreciates the Good people of Osun for sending the signal that H.E Atiku Abubakar is coming.”

Also, Ifeanyi Okowa, governor of Delta, said Adeleke’s victory “has shown the entire country that the PDP is ready, willing, and able to rescue Nigeria in 2023”.

“It not only sets the momentum for the future, but it also highlights the need for unity within our ranks,” he said.

“This is why, as we prepare for the arduous task ahead, I pray that our party can sustain this drive into next year, as we work to elect Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the next President of Nigeria.”