PZ profit grows by 276% to N6.7bn in 12 months

Adebayo Obajemu

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc over the weekend published its Audited Financial Statement for the year ended 31 May 2022.

The result shows significant growth in the Company’s topline and bottom line figures, year on year.

A turnover of N99.503 billion was reported for the 12 months period, up by 20.5% from N82.578 billion achieved the previous year.

Profit after tax grew year on year by 276.43% to N6.699 billion from N1.78 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of the Company stands at N1.69, up by 276.43% from the EPS of N0.45 achieved the previous year.

At the share price of N8.40, the P/E ratio of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc stands at 4.98x with earnings yield of 20.09%.

The company declared a dividend of N1.01 for shareholders