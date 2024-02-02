Connect with us

Business

Inflation to worsen as FG raises exchange rate for cargo clearance to N1,356/$
Advertisement

Business

Airtel Africa Plc posts $2m profit after tax in nine months

Business

Skyway Aviation appoints Adenike Aboderin as MD/CEO

Business

CSR Award 2024: Lagos School gives Julius Berger ‘Heartfelt Appreciation Award’

Business

FBN Holdings records 127% growth in profit to N309.8bn

Business

Oyetola Inaugurates MSMEs conditional grant scheme in Osun

Education in Nigeria Nation

Oyo govt orders reopening of 23 schools closed over boundary dispute

Business

Lagos targets informal sector in fresh tax drive to fund N2.2trn budget

Business

'Nigerians pay lowest tariff,' Power Minister Adelabu seeks removal of electricity subsidies

Business

A 30-year devt master plan for commercial city of Aba to unfold soon

Business

Inflation to worsen as FG raises exchange rate for cargo clearance to N1,356/$

Published

2 hours ago

on

Inflation to worsen as FG raises exchange rate for cargo clearance to N1,356/$

Nigeria’s federal government, in a move that is destined to worsen inflation in the country, has, through the Central Bank of Nigeria, raised the exchange rate for cargo clearance from N952/$ to N1.356 per dollar.

The latest increase is coming weeks after the rate was increased from N783/$ to N952/$.

In November, the exchange rate for cargo clearance was raised from N757 per dollar to N783 per dollar, representing a 3.4 per cent increase, and was later raised from N783/$ to N952/$ in December.

More subsequently…

News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *