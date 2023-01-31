BREAKING: Nigeria drops again on TI corruption ranking

Nigeria has dropped four places on the latest Corruption Perception Index (CPI) ranking, released by Transparency International (TI) on Tuesday.

While the country maintained its previous year’s score of 24 out of 100 points, it fell from 150th to 154th position out 180 countries assessed in the 2022 ranking.

The CPI is TI’s tool for measuring the levels of corruption in the systems of various countries around the world. The maximum points a country can score is 100 points, and the least is zero. Zero signifies the worst-performing country and 100, is the best-ranked.

The latest ranking may be an indicator that President Muhammadu Buhari’s much touted fight against corruption has stalled and produced little results.

In previous years, Nigeria had experienced a consecutive drop in the CPI ranking. It scored 26 in 2019, 25 in the 2020 assessment, and 24 in the last 2021 record.

According to Transparency International Chair, Delia Rubio, global corruption levels have been stagnant for 11 years in a row.

“Corruption has made our world a more dangerous place. As governments have collectively failed to make progress against it, they fuel the current rise in violence and conflict – and endanger people everywhere. The only way out is for states to do the hard work, rooting out corruption at all levels to ensure governments work for all people, not just an elite few.”