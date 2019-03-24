Breaking: INEC declares Ganduje winner of controversial Kano election

By YUSUF MOHAMMED

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of the All Progressives Congress APC has been declared winner of the governorship election in Kano by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC.

Supplementary elections were held in 29 affected Local Government Areas in Kano on Saturday.

In this election, Ganduje of the APC polled a total of 45,876 votes while the his main challenger Abba Yusuf of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP polled 10,239 votes of the 57,777 accredited voters. This was declared by the Returning Officer Prof Bello Shehu.

Mr Ganduje lost the first election held on March 9 by a slim margin, but his total votes in the two polls put him ahead of his main challenger, the candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abba Yusuf.

Before the supplementary election, Mr Yusuf was leading Mr Ganduje with about 26,000 votes after he polled 1,014,474 votes to Mr Ganduje’s 987,819 votes, leaving a difference of 26,655 votes.

At past 7pm Sunday, the State Returning Officer Bello Shehu, a professor, announced that Mr Ganduje scored a total vote of 1,033,695 while Mr Yusuf polled 1,024,713.

Meanwhile the PDP has called for the cancellation of the election citing cases of massive rigging and irregularities.

Chairman of the party in Kano, Rabiu Suleiman Bichi while at a press conference accused the APC of mobilizing political thugs to unleash terror on PDP agents. He also accused security agents of helping thugs in their operation.

