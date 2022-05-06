BREAKING: Groups picks APC presidential forms for Godwin Emefiele

A group of committee of friends on Friday, picked the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential forms for Mr. Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The development confirms that the apex bank’s chief will be running for president next year.

There had been speculations about his rumoured power bid, with the governor always maintaining that he was focused on his job.

The Delta State born banker will now join the likes of Bola Tinubu, Rotimi Amaechi, Yemi Osinbajo, Ogbonnaya Onu, Kayode Fayemi, Ibikunle Amosun, among others in the race for the ruling party’s presidential ticket.

Amosun, former Ogun State governor; Onu, minister of science and technology and Senator Ajayi Boroffice also picked the N100 million presidential nomination forms on Friday.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Sani Yerima, former Zamfara State Governor, has also declared his intention to run for president in 2023 after receiving the go-ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Yerima who met Buhari on Friday, shortly after Jumat prayers at the Presidential Villa to seek his blessing to contest for the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in next year’s election.

Speaking to correspondents as he emerged from the meeting, Yerima said he was at the seat of power to inform the president of his desire to run for the chance to succeed him in office.

He said when elected President, he would focus on fighting insecurity, poverty alleviation and ignorance of the mind which many Nigerians are living with unknowingly.

The former governor, who is famous for introducing the Sharia legal system in his state, debunked claims that he was a religious extremist.

According to him, that perception people hold about him is one of the reasons he would work on the ignorance of Nigerians and give every citizen a sense of belonging.

While disclosing his plans to State House Correspondents, he noted that he had secured the consent of the President to run for the exalted office.