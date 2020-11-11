OBINNA EZUGWU

Former governor of the old Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa, is dead.

Balarabe Musa was elected governor of Kaduna State in 1979 but was later controversially impeached and removed from office due largely to his progressive views.

Musa’s death was announced by his political associate and former senator, Shehu Sani. “Alhaji Balarabe Musa has died.May Allah forgive his souls and grant him Aljanna firdausi.Amin,” Sani wrote on Twitter.

Musa was considered a progessive and worked with people of like minds to mobilise against the military junta of late Sani Abacha.

Musa was aged 84, having been born on 21 August 1936.