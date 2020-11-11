Umahi insists on leaving PDP for APC, says ruling party will zone presidency to Southeas

Ebonyi State governor, Engr. Dave Umahi, has insisted on abandoning the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressive Congress (APC), arguing that the ruling party would zone presidency to the South East in 2023.

Umahi told the national leadership of the opposition party in Abuja on Tuesday that that he would join the APC because, according to him, the party would protect the interest of his zone.

The members of the PDP NWC, who were led to the meeting by its National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, were said to have tried in vain to convince the governor not to abandon the party, according to the Punch.

Apart from Secondus, among those that were at the meeting at the Ebonyi Governor’s Lodge in Abuja were Deputy National Secretary, Agbo Emmanuel; National Organising Secretary, Austin Akobondu; Financial Secretary, Abdullahi Maibasira; National Women Leader, Mariya Waziri and Senator Sulieman Nazif.

The governor was said to be friendly when he received the PDP delegation, but stuck to his decision to leave the PDP when the issue came up.

The Ebonyi governor was said to have promised to stay in the PDP if the party could make a pronouncement that it would zone the Presidency to the same zone.

One of the sources said, “I think his (governor’s) mind was made up. We told him there was no need for him to abandon the party that had made him a deputy governor, state chairman of the party, two-time governor and all that. But he refused.

“He wanted us to unilaterally zone the office of the Presidency to his area. We cannot do that. Parties are not run that way. He told us he was leaving. That is what we got from him.’’

When Punch contacted, Secondus confirmed that the party’s leadership met with Umahi.

He, however, refused to declared the details of the meeting, insisting that the meeting was on ‘‘national issues.”