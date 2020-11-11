Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau and 80 others have made the list as Nigeria Army on Wednesday launched the fourth batch of wanted terrorists in the country.

Also on the list is leader of the Islamic State of West African Province, a group which split from Boko Haram, Abu Mus’ab Al- Barnawi.

Theatre Commander of Operations Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen Farouk Yahaya disclosed this at Chabbal Super Camp in Maiduguri during the launch of the fourth batch of the wanted terrorists.

He said, “We are here to witness the launching of four batches of wanted Boko Haram terrorists, as you know, this is not the first time, so we will lunch third batch of wanted terrorists shortly.”

In his remarks Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum appealed to the outlawed groups to stop the destruction and embrace peace path.

After his remarks the banners which contains names of the suspects was handed over by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai to Gov. Zulum.

Some of the names which appeared on the lists including Abubakar Shekau, Abu Mus’ab Al- Barnawi, Modu Sulum, Umaru Tela, Iman Balge, Abu Umma, Mallam Bako(Hisbah), Abu Dardda, Ibrahim Abu Maryam amongst many others.