BREAKING: Peter Obi joins Labour Party, says won't let Nigerians down

Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, has joined the Labour Party days after announcing his exit from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Obi who had aspired for president on the main opposition party’s platform but was crowded out, is expected to contest the presidential primary on the platform of his new party.

“I thank all Nigerians, especially our youths who have joined me in the mission of taking back and reuniting Nigeria,” Obi said in an announcement on his verified Twitter handle.

“This project is yours and for the future of your children. I am just a facilitator.

“Since I resigned from the PDP because of issues that are at variance with my persona and principles, I have consulted widely with various parties and personalities to ensure we do not complicate the route to our desired destination.

“For me, the process of achieving our goal is as fundamental as what one will do thereafter.

“Therefore, I have chosen a route that I consider to be in line with our aspirations and my mantra of taking the country from consumption to production; and that is the Labour Party which is synonymous with the people, workers, development, production, securing and uniting Nigerians as one family.

“I invite all Nigerians to join me in taking back our country.

“Be assured that I’ll never let you down.”

Dr. Alex Otti, former bank CEO and governorship hopeful in Abia State, had also announced his membership of Labour Party.