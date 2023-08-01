The Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC), on Tuesday, reserved judgement in the petition by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to challenge the outcome of the February 25 presidential election.

A five-member of justices led by Justice Haruna Tsammani said the date would be communicated to parties.

The court had earlier observed the adoption of final written addresses by parties in the petition against the victory of President Bola Tinubu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Details later…