The Senate will today, Tuesday, screen the remaining 14 ministerial nominees, including David Umahi, former governor of Ebonyi State, and Wale Edun, former commissioner for finance in Lagos.

A total of 14 out of the 28 nominees appeared before the Senate for screening.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, had last week Thursday unveiled the 28 ministerial nominees sent by President Bola Tinubu.

Here is the list of those to be screened today:

David Umahi (Ebonyi);

Adebayo Olawale Edun (Ogun);

Nasir El-rufai CON (Kaduna);

Ahmed Musa Dangiwa (Katsina)

Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji (Enugu);

Stella Okotete (Delta);

Dele Alake (Ekiti);

Adebayo Adelabu (Oyo);

Muhammad Idris (Niger);

Professor Ali Pate Bauchi;

Doris Anite Uzoka (Imo);

Lateef Fagbemi SAN (Kwara);

Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo (Akwa Ibom);

Barr Hannatu Musawa (Katsina)