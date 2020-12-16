A court of appeal sitting in Abuja has nullified the seven-year jail sentence handed down to former People’s Democratic Party spokesman, Olisa Metuh.

In its ruling on Thursday, the court held that Justice Okon Abang, judge of a federal high court in Abuja who sent him to prison, exhibited bias in the case.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned Metuh on seven counts of money laundering for allegedly receiving N400 million from the office of the national security adviser.

On February 25, 2020, the trial court pronounced him guilty on all counts of money laundering and sentenced him to seven years in prison.