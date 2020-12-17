OBINNA EZUGWU

Anambra Senate governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has condemned the killing of a commercial motorcyclist identified as Eberechukwu in the Igboukwu area of the state by a police officer over N100 bribe.

The governor who condemned the incident in a statement via his Twitter handle, @WillieMObiano, promised to provide emotional and financial support for the deceased’s family.

The governor said the culprit officer has been identified and will face the law.

“I strongly condemn the gruesome killing of Motorcyclist by a Policeman at Igboukwu in our dear State. I want to assure Ndi Anambra and residents that the officer of @PoliceNG responsible has been taken into custody, ” he wrote.

“Government will assist the family of the deceased and provide them with the necessary emotional and financial support.

“It’s always painful to lose a loved one in such circumstances. I am directly in touch with the @PoliceNG authorities and I am being briefed of the situation.”

The governor, however, condemned the burning of a police station in the area, noting that it’s not the best way to resolve the issue.

“Ndi Anambra, burning of police stations, vehicles and destruction of property is not the way to resolve this, ” he said.

“Anambra has been calm and peaceful and we want our people to remain calm as justice must be surely served.”