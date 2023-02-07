$1.6bn fraud: Court acquits, discharges Jide Omokore

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has acquitted and discharged Jide Omokore, chairman of Atlantic Energy Drilling Concepts Nigeria Limited, of $1.6bn fraud allegations.

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Omokore alongside Victor Briggs, Abiye Membere, and David Mbanefo on a 15-count charge on July 4, 2016.

They were accused of fraudulently diverting about $1.6bn alleged to be part of proceeds of sales of petroleum products belonging to the federal government.

More later…