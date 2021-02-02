Speaker of Borno State House of Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan, has countered claims by the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and the immediate past Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen Gabriel Olonisakin that all the 27 LGAs in the state have been liberated from the hands of Boko Haram sect and fully under the control of the Nigerian army, describing it as untrue.

According to the speaker who spoke during Guzamala Concerned Stakeholders’ meeting in Maiduguri, the entire Guzamala LGA where he hails from is still under full control of Boko Haram insurgents.

Lawan, said the development was responsible for their continued stay in resettlement camps and other host communities for several years.