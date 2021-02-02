OBINNA EZUGWU

The Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) has backed the Eastern Security Network (ESN) created by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), urging the governors of the Southeast to back the network so that criminals that fled Southwest will not shift to the eastern part of the country.

In a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yinka Oguntimehin, the group said,“The governors should come up with a lasting approach like that of the Southwest to rid the region of criminals masquerading as herdsmen.

“Now that the Southwest is doing everything necessary to rid the region of criminals, including killer herdsmen and kidnappers, the Southeast remains their next target and destination for destruction.”

“It is advisable for the governors of the Southeast to enforce a better approach and modalities for securing the region, using the Eastern Security Network (ESN).”

OPC also backed strongly, the Southwest Security Network, better known as ‘Operation Amotekun’, for its commitment to enhancing security in the region.

Oguntimehin said with the recent efforts of ‘Amotekun’ in Oyo and Osun states, there are hopes that the security challenges in the region will soon become a thing of the past.

“We need to commend the leaders of the group for their commitment to the Southwest,” he said.

“Last year, the ‘Amotekun Corps’ intercepted 14 ‘Almajiris’ hidden in a vehicle container in Osun. Their recent feat in Iddo is also commendable.

“It is obvious that the Southwest security outfit has all it takes to flush out the bad elements in the region.

The OPC publicity secretary argued that true federalism premised on the basis of regionalism has always remained the best option for national growth and development.

“The tendency for Nigeria to be great as a country is high if we can restructure the country, using true federalism on the basis of regionalism.

“It is the best approach for us now because all the problems associated with insecurity, politics, the economy, social and religions will surely be addressed once and for all.

“The component units that make up the country will grow and develop independently without looking up to Abuja for solution, especially on problems that had to do with insecurity,” he concluded.