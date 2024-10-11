The Borno state government on Thursday, announced that six repentant Boko Haram insurgents have escaped.

Usman Tar, the state’s commissioner for information and internal security, in a statement, said the escapees, who surrendered through the state’s reconciliation programme, fled without weapons.

“Only six insurgents escaped, contrary to claims from certain media outlets quoting 13,” he said.

According to him, the escapees were among more than 20,000 militants recently processed and categorised as low risk.

“These individuals had been thoroughly documented, profiled, and evaluated for their mental condition, susceptibility to extremism, and risk of relapse,” the statement reads.

“The insurgents fled without any weapons and are currently being pursued. Initial findings indicate that reports suggesting they absconded with government arms are untrue.

“Historically, terrorists have sourced arms from covert channels and often display these in propaganda videos, but this should not be interpreted as government-issued weapons.”

According to him, the number of escapees is minuscule when juxtaposed with the number of those who have been successfully reintegrated.

Tar urged the public to avoid sensationalising the matter, adding that doing so would empower terrorists and hinder ongoing counter-insurgency measures.

“The government remains steadfast in its commitment to restoring peace and security across Borno state,” he added.

“Residents can rest assured that all necessary steps are being taken to maintain peace.”

He encouraged residents to stay on the alert and avoid falling for terrorist propaganda, which “could lower the morale of both the security forces and the citizens”.