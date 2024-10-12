A bill, sponsored by Benjamin Kalu, deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, seeking to establish the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Federal University of Nigerian Languages in Abia State, has passed first reading in the house.

The bill which aims to promote the learning of Nigerian languages, is sponsored by Kalu and eight other lawmakers: Inuwa Garba, Nasiru Shehu, Alex Ikwechegh, Bako Useni, Amobi Ogah, Akin Rotimi, Halims Abdullahi, and Felix Nwaeke.

The university, which is to be located in Aba, Abia state, aims to promote the study and use of Nigerian languages and culture for national development.

The institution will offer academic and professional programmes, including diplomas, degrees, and postgraduate research with a focus on Nigerian languages and cultures.

It also seeks to develop academic and professional programs that lead to diplomas, degrees, and postgraduate research, focusing on practical skills in Nigerian languages and cultures to foster national development.

According to Section II, Part I of the bill, the university will “encourage the advancement of learning and provide opportunities for all individuals, regardless of race, creed, sex, or political beliefs, to acquire higher education in Nigerian languages and cultures.”

Section 14(2) of the bill states that the president will be the “visitor” of the university.

“The Visitor shall as often as the circumstances may require, not being less than once every five years, conduct a visitation of the University or direct that such a visitation be conducted by such person or persons as the Visitor may deem fit and in respect of any of the affairs of the University,” the bill states.

The bill will need to pass a second reading, public hearing, third reading, and Senate concurrence before it is sent to the president for assent.