Biting economy: More women take to Keke driving

By YUSUF MOHAMMED

There are businesses that were known for only men several years ago. That is no longer the case as women now take part in such businesses. One of them is driving tricycle popular called Keke Napep.

The perception that the business of driving for commercial purpose is solely for men is gradually fading away as more women have ventured into this business. The male dominated business of Keke Napep has seen a rapid increase in female drivers in the past one year.

“I was a house wife prior to my husband’s death. He used to take care of the finance while I took care of the house. I never knew that a day would come that I would be riding keke. When he died, life became very hard. There was no one to take care of me and my children. I have no formal education for me to seek for a white collar job. Luckily, I heard there was a higher purchase and I took the opportunity to get this keke. Since I have been doing this business, I have been able to take care of my children.” This is how a middle-aged widow who simply gave her name as Clara summed up her travail that led her into a business she never envisaged.

Like Clara, many female keke drivers have similar stories. The common factor that drove them into this business is the economy. While some of them are single mothers or widows, majority of them are in it to assist their husbands.

Mrs. Comfort Meyon told BusinessHallmark that she joined this business in order to assist her husband. “I started this business seven months ago in order to support my husband. Things are not as rosy as they used to be. The country was hard a few years ago but it has become harder. Prices of goods and services have sky rocketed. My husband alone cannot do it.”

When asked how her husband felt when she initially opted to go into this business, she said, “He encouraged me 100%. In fact when I was looking for a business to do, he introduced me to it.

Speaking of how women are treated by security agents, “We get harassed like men by agents of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA). I have parted with close to N10, 000 in two weeks. Yesterday, I gave one of them N1, 500,” she said.

“They said it is wrong to carry four passengers. You are meant to carry only three. Unfortunately for me, there was one seated in front with me.”

She continued, “The slight advantage we have is that passengers, especially men are usually nice to us. They tend to respect us and behave themselves because we are women. Sometimes they leave the change for us. This is something I have never seen men enjoy.” She said laughing.

Another woman simply gave her name as Iya Samuel. The mother of two rides her tricycle from Ogba bus stop to Ojodu Berger and then, takes her turn on the queue, yelling “Ogba!” just like her male counterparts.

Speaking to BusinessHallmark, she revealed that “I was trained by TVS, a company that sells and services keke in Lagos. It was not easy for me when I started. It is not still easy today but I am more experienced now. I have been doing this job for three years. Thanks to God Almighty. There were times I wanted to quit because of the stress involved. I go home every day feeling pains all over my body, especially my arms.

According to Iya Samuel, unlike men, women do not work every day and they also do not work till late at night. “Most men resume as early as 5am and close 10pm but for the women, we resume by 7am and close around 5pm.” Asked if it is official, she replied, “No it is not official. It is not just proper for us to be out at night. Most of us have husbands and children.”

For Mrs. Ambimbola Kalejaiye, like others she decided to drive keke in order to help her husband take care of the family. She said “My husband would die early if I do not assist him because the load on his head is much. The job he is doing is not enough to cater for the family and his siblings in the village. That is why I decided to start driving Keke. In fact now I bring more money home.”

Asked if that has changed her position at home, “Of course not. My husband is the head of the house. The fact that a woman is able to provide more financially does not take away the fact that he is a man. Being a man is natural and not artificial,” she said.

Kalejaiye appealed to the Lagos State government to empower women by proving tricycle for them. According to her, you make more money when the Keke is yours. “I am appealing to the Lagos State government to assist us. Most of us drive for people and deliver money at the end of the day to the owners. My colleagues who own their own go home with about N4, 500 – N6, 500 in a day. As for me, if business is very good, I go home with N2, 500 after tax. When it is bad, I go home with as low as N1, 000 after tax and paying money to the owner.”

It would be remembered that the distributors of TVS tricycles, Simba Group, organized a free check-up camp for female tricycle riders last year, with a call on more women to take up the business as a means of livelihood.

The Business Head of Simba Group, Minish Rohtagi, said the company had plans to empower women and establish a baby centre and scholarship for them. “We have been empowering women over the years and we hope to do more to better their lives in the society. There are plans to ensure that our dealers have special discounts for female customers.” Rohtagi said.