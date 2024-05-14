Beta Glass Plc announces changes to its Board of Directors

Beta Glass Plc, has announced that Mr. Harry G. David, Ms. Oluwaseun Abimisola Oni, and Dr. Zulikat Wuraola Abiola have stepped down from their positions on the Company’s Board of Directors.

The Board extends its deepest gratitude and appreciation for their invaluable contribution and exemplary service during their tenure.

Their guidance and expertise have played a pivotal role in shaping Beta Glass. We bid them farewell and wish them all the best in their further endeavors.

News continues after this Advertisement

Concurrent with these resignations, the Board welcomes five distinguished professionals at its meeting of 9th May 2024, who will bring a wealth of experience and fresh perspectives to the Beta Glass family:

Mr. Vitus Chidiebere Ezinwa, who will take over as Chairman of the Board (following the untimely demise of the former Board Chairman, Abimbola Ogunbanjo, OFR), is a seasoned business leader with over 27 years of experience in diverse global corporations across 15 African countries. He currently serves as Managing Director and CEO at Grand Cereals, Nigeria, a position he has held since July 2022. Prior to this role, he held significant positions at UAC of Nigeria, Tropical General Investments (TGI), Promasidor Africa, Coca-Cola Nigeria and Equatorial Africa, and British American Tobacco West Africa Central. In these roles, including COO, Group HR Director, General Manager of HR, and HR Director, he showcased his ability to drive business transformation and cultivate high-performance cultures across renowned organizations. His multifaceted experience underscores his strategic vision and operational acumen in leadership and human resources management.

Ms. Efundoyin Akinyanju, (Independent Non-Executive Director) is a seasoned leader with over 30 years of diverse business experience, is currently serving as a Non-Executive Board Member on multiple boards. Since 2019, Ms. Efundoyin Akinyanju has been Managing Director and CEO at IBILE Oil and Gas Corporation, Nigeria. Prior to this position, Ms. Akinyanju co-founded DFD Smartech Construction, demonstrating her entrepreneurial spirit and strategic acumen. Her extensive career includes significant roles at renowned companies such as Baker Hughes, where she served as Director for West Africa, and GE Oil & Gas, where she held the positions of CEO for West and Central Africa, and CEO for Sub-Saharan Africa.

Ms. Oyinkan Adewale, (Independent Non-Executive Director) carries over 20 years of Board experience. She serves as a Non-Executive Director for international and local finance institutions, and her expertise extends to leading diverse Board committees, such as Finance and Strategy, Risk, Audit, Credit, and Governance. A leading and highly experienced banking sector finance expert, Ms. Oyinkan Adewale has built a distinguished career. Her long and successful professional journey comprises key roles in renowned organizations, including the Union Bank of Nigeria, where she served as Executive Director and Chief Finance Director, contributing significantly to the Executive Committee and Board. Prior to this, she held pivotal positions at Ecobank Transnational, Oceanic Bank International, and Renaissance Capital, showcasing her expertise in finance, management, and operations.

Mr. Serge Joris, (Non-Executive Director) is the Frigoglass Group CEO , a visionary Business Engineer with a Computer Science background, renowned for his innovative entrepreneurship and global leadership. His professional journey began with the founding of a Track & Trace software platform, operating across thousands of manufacturing and Supply Chain facilities worldwide. The platform’s acquisition by Dover Corporation launched Mr. Joris into diverse Management and Executive roles within a 7 billion USD Global conglomerate, fostering a global leadership perspective across continents. A pioneer on Internet of Things (IoT) and product traceability, Mr. Joris’s career converged with Girbau Group, where he assumed the role of CEO/President. His ability to perceive and address challenges uniquely positions him in optimally exploring extraordinary opportunities. With an unwavering commitment to customercentricity, he drives value-centric profitable growth, cementing his legacy as a transformative leader.

Mr. Vassilis Kararizos, (Non-Executive Director), is the Managing Director and Founder of 3 AXES. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of Frigoglass Group and part of Tetrad Capital Partners’ team that is driving the transformation of Frigoglass Group. Mr. Kararizos brings a wealth of experience to the Board having led equity research teams at financial institutions and hedge funds, such as Eurobank, Proton Bank, the Investment Bank of Greece, and Icon Fund. He actively engages with and has executed mandates across diverse sectors, including Energy, Health, Environment, General Industrials, Specialized Construction, Hoteling, and Real Estate.

The appointments of the five new Directors are subject to the ratification of the shareholders of the Company at the next Annual General Meeting on the 26th of June 2024.

News continues after this Advertisement