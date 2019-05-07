Bellwether stocks drag Nigerian equity down for third secutive day

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) declined for the consecutive trading day, dragged down by losses by heavily capitalized stock.

The All Share Index (ASI) lost 100.46 absolute points, representing a decline of 0.34 per cent to close at 29,096.41 points, while Market Capitalization decreased by N37.75 billion representing a dip of 0.34 per cent to close at N10.94 trillion.

Insurance sector shed -2.8 per cent to lead all other sectors except industrial sector in the southward movement.

Beta Glass increased 10 per cent to emerge top gainer among 10 others, while Dangote Flour lost -9.86 per cent to lead 31 other losers.