Adebayo Obajemu

Beta Glass Plc recently published its first quarter report for the three months ended 31 March, 2020 on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

In the unaudited financial statement, Beta Glass reported a turnover of N7.07 billion, down by 1.18 percent when compared to the turnover of N7.15 billion reported in Q1 2019.

Profit before tax rose by 14.88 percent to N2.098 billion from N1.826 billion reported in the first quarter of 2019.

Profit after tax grew by 14.88 percent to settle at N1.43 billion from N1.24 billion reported in Q1 2019.

Earnings per share of the firm stands at N2.85, up by 14.88 percent from the earnings per share of N2.48 in Q1 2019.

With reference to the share price of N70, the P.E ratio of Beta Glass is 24.56x with earnings yield of 4.07%.