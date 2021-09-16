Nigeria’s anti corruption agency, the Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC), has said its chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has received medical attention after he broke down while presenting a brief address and was rushed out of the banquet hall at the presidential villa on Thursday.

EFCC Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, made this known in a statement titled, ‘Bawa Is Hale and Hearty – EFCC’.

“The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa is hale and hearty. This clarification became necessary following an incident today September 16, 2021 at the Presidential Villa, Abuja where he was giving a goodwill message to the National Identity Day celebration, felt unwell and had to return to his seat,” the statement said.

“He has since received medical attention and is due back at his desk.”

Recall that Bawa, 41, slumped while delivering a goodwill message at the event.

“Please, excuse me, I can’t continue,” he had said before he walked off the stage and slumped on his chair.

The EFCC boss, who was rushed out, had earlier mentioned that the EFCC was grieving the loss of a colleague.