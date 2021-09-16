Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi hosts Southern governors in Enugu

Governor of Enugu State, Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, is currently hosting governors of the southern states of Nigeria under the aegis of the Conference of Governors of Southern Nigeria.

The governors are currently in a closed-door meeting at the Government House, Enugu.

The meeting which began at 12 noon is the third in the series held by the group. The first and second meetings were held in Asaba, Delta State and Lagos State respectively.

At the previous meetings, the forum had deliberated on such issues as insecurity in the region, and came up with resolution to ban open grazing of cattle in all 17 states of Southern Nigeria.

The governors had set September 1, 2021, deadline for the enactment of the law banning open grazing.

However, while some states including Enugu, the current host had signed the bills into law, others are yet to do so.

This law may be top on the agenda, especially as the issue of compliance is concerned.

Other issues may be the boiling tax wars between the states and the Federal Government, especially those of VAT and Stamp Duty.