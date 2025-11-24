North on alert as Boko Haram abducts 12 women in Borno, five policemen killed in Bauchi ambush

Nigeria’s northern region witnessed a troubling surge in violent attacks over the weekend, with Boko Haram insurgents abducting 12 female farmers in Borno State, terrorists razing communities in a separate midnight raid, and gunmen killing five police officers during an ambush in Bauchi State.

The incidents have renewed fears about deteriorating security conditions despite ongoing military operations.

Borno: Women Farmers Abducted While Returning Home

The latest wave of attacks began on Saturday evening in Mussa district, Askira-Uba Local Government Area of Borno State, where suspected Boko Haram fighters seized 12 women returning from farmlands around 5 p.m.

Borno State Police spokesperson, ASP Nahum Daso, confirmed the incident and said an investigation was underway.

“Twelve females were abducted by suspected Boko Haram terrorists while returning from the farm,” he said, urging residents to stay calm as security forces intensify search efforts.

Family members and locals reported the abductions after the victims failed to return home, prompting alerts to security agencies and community leaders.

Magumeri Under Attack: Homes, Shops Razed

Barely hours later, another group of insurgents launched a violent attack on Magumeri Local Government Area. The attackers rode into the community around 1:15 a.m. on motorcycles, firing shots and setting houses, shops, and vehicles ablaze.

ASP Daso said no casualties were recorded, noting that security forces – including the military, police, and Civilian JTF – quickly intervened to restore calm.

Magumeri Council Chairman, Abubakar Abdulkadir Yaro, described the assault as one of the most intense in recent months. He said the attackers retreated around 3 a.m. after meeting stiff resistance from local security volunteers.

Zulum Calls for State-wide Fasting and Prayers

In response to the renewed hostilities, Governor Babagana Zulum declared Monday, November 24, as a day of fasting and prayers across Borno State. He said the state had enjoyed a measure of stability in recent months but must seek divine intervention against rising threats.

“As people of faith, our security efforts must also be strengthened spiritually,” he said in a statewide broadcast.

Bauchi Ambush: Five Officers Killed, Two Injured

The violence extended to Bauchi State, where suspected gunmen ambushed a police tactical team on Saturday in Sabon Sara village, Darazo LGA. The officers were on a visibility patrol to curb farmer–herder conflict when they came under heavy fire.

The Bauchi Police Command confirmed that five officers – including a Deputy Superintendent of Police and an Assistant Superintendent – were killed, while two others sustained injuries. A number of the attackers were reportedly neutralised during the shootout.

Police spokesperson Ahmed Wakil said reinforcements arrived swiftly to evacuate the victims and commence tracking operations.

“The command remains committed to bringing the perpetrators of this heinous act to justice,” he said.

Kwara: Relief as All 38 Abducted Worshippers Freed

Amid the grim reports, there was cheering news from Kwara State, where all 38 worshippers abducted from Christ Apostolic Church, Oke-Isegun, Eruku, regained their freedom on Sunday.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq announced their release, praising President Bola Tinubu for personally coordinating the rescue effort.

The abductees were taken during a mid-week prayer service and had spent days in captivity before regaining their freedom.

Northern Leaders Call for Renewed Collaboration

Addressing the rising insecurity, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin said during the Arewa Consultative Forum’s 25th anniversary in Kaduna that northern leaders possess the institutional capacity to confront the region’s security crisis – if they work together.

“With unity, political will, and effective deployment of resources, the North can overcome its present challenges,” he said.

Tinubu pulls 100,000 policemen from VIPs

Meanwhile, not less than 100,000 police officers attached to Very Important Persons and politicians will be withdrawn and redeployed to core policing duties, including counter-insurgency operations, as part of a strategy to rout the terrorists rampaging across the country.

President Bola Tinubu ordered the withdrawal of police officers at a security meeting held on Sunday in Abuja, attended by Service Chiefs and the Director-General of the Department of State Services.

A statement by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said VIPs requiring protection will now be assigned armed operatives from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps instead of the police.

An estimated 100,000 policemen are attached to VIPs and politically exposed persons across the country, while fewer personnel are available for public protection.