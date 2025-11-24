Connect with us

Nigerian Army announces shortlisted candidates for SSC course 49/2026
Published

3 hours ago

on

Nigerian Army announces shortlisted candidates for SSC course 49/2026

The Nigerian Army has released the list of candidates shortlisted for the Short Service Combatant (SSC) Commission Course 49/2026, marking the next step in the rigorous selection process for aspiring officers.

In a statement on Monday, signed by the Military Secretary (Army), the Army said the full list of successful applicants is available on its recruitment portal: recruitment.army.mil.ng. Shortlisted candidates are expected to report to the Nigerian Defence Academy, Ribadu Campus, Kaduna State, on December 1, 2025, with a recommendation to arrive in Kaduna on November 30.

Candidates must present themselves at the Selection Board between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. on December 1. The Army cautioned that any candidate arriving after 11 a.m. will be automatically disqualified.

The Army listed essential documents that candidates must bring, including original and photocopies of academic and professional certificates, NYSC discharge or exemption certificates, birth certificate, certificate of state of origin, BVN printout, NIN slip, and completed forms from the SSCC portal.

Other items required include writing materials, blue shorts, white T-shirts, white canvas shoes, toiletries, beddings, full-size coloured photographs, and scratch cards for checking WAEC or NECO results. Parents or guardians are also required to provide a Letter of Consent signed in a recognised court, affirming they will not seek compensation for any injury or death during the selection exercise.

The selection process will involve document verification, physical and medical tests, academic assessments, and oral interviews. The Army warned that any falsification or alteration of documents will lead to disqualification.

Accommodation and meals will be provided throughout the exercise, but candidates are responsible for their own transportation. Private vehicles and visits from outsiders are strictly prohibited during the process.

“A high standard of discipline is required at all times. Candidates who violate instructions during the Selection Board will be disqualified,” the statement emphasised.

Due to the military nature of the exercise, the Nigerian Army noted that it will not be liable for any injuries or deaths incurred during the selection process.

Shortlisted candidates are advised to strictly adhere to all instructions to avoid disqualification and ensure a smooth selection experience.

Obinna Ezugwu.

