Declines suffered Banking and Consumer goods sectors due to profit-taking, dragged the Nigerian equity market down 0.55%.

The All-Share Index (ASI) decreased by 146.59 absolute points, representing a dip of 0.55% to close at 26,279.61 points. Similarly, the overall Market Capitalization size shed N75.39 billion, representing a growth of 0.55% to close at N13.69 trillion.

The bourse could do not sustained previous two consecutive gains despite 19 gainers against 16 losers as MOBIL emerged as the top gainer while OMATEK emerged as top loser.

The volume equities investors traded dipped by 16.39% from 431.916 million to 361.108 million, while the total value of stock traded decreased by 45.36% from ₦7.824 billion to ₦4.275 billion in 4,602 deals.

The Financial Services sector led the activity chart with 289.841 million shares exchanged for ₦3.531 billion. ICT came next with 15.224 million shares traded for ₦0.106 billion, Industrial Goods, Conglomerates, Oil And Gas sectors followed in that order on the activity chart

Zenith Bank, GTBank, UBA, Access Bank and Fidelity Bank were the most active stocks by volume.