Bandits, Ansaru terrorists reportedly clash in Kaduna

Bandits have reportedly attacked members of Ansaru terrorist sect in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The sect members were “preaching” to locals when bandits opened fire, killing two villagers in the process, according to Daily Trust.

Reports said the bandits stormed Damari village under Kazage Ward in Eastern part of the local government in an attempt to dislodge the terrorists from the village.

The terrorists had taken over communities in Eastern part of the LGA, guiding villagers against attacks by bandits.

Ishaq Usman Kafai Chairman, Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU), who confirmed the incident said the clash between the two groups lasted for an hour.

According to him, the Ansaru members who were also heavily armed overpowered the bandits which made them (bandits)to retreat from the village.‎

“There were damages during the clash; a shop was burnt; two vehicles were burnt; a Private Hospital was burnt. Two locals (labourers) were also killed by the bandits while the bandits were running away into the forest,” he told Daily Trust.

Ishaq said the hospital was accidentally burnt accidentally due to the fire that spread from a burning vehicle.

He said the casualty figure between the armed bandits and the Ansaru members couldn’t be ascertained but said the locals hailed the Ansaru members for defending the town from the bandits attack.

The group said the attack was organized because the bandits knew the Ansaru members were in the town.

Ishaq said the Ansaru members continued with their preaching after the fight as they advised the people to acquire arms to defend themselves against enemies as well as fight government in order to establish what they refer to as Islamic State.