Ifeanyi Ejiofor, lawyer to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has said his client is not missing from the custody of the DSS, contrary to speculations making the rounds.

Ejiofor who made the clarification in a statement on Friday titled, ‘Important clarification,” said contrary to reports, particularly an audio clip circulating online that Kanu was missing, the IPOB leader was in detention.

He said Kanu was in the Department of State Services facility and he visited him (Kanu) on Thursday.

The statement read, “Please UMUCHINEKE, kindly ignore the audio message being mischievously promoted/circulated by the enemies of our people, to the effect that ONYENDU MAZI NNAMDI KANU is missing in DSS facility.

“The information is fake, a blatant lie and should be totally ignored by Ezigbo UMUCHINEKE.

“As a matter of fact, court-ordered routine visit was conducted yesterday and ONYENDU spent time with those that visited him.

“Thank you and God bless. Always keep your eyes on the ball.”