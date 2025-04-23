Osun Federal Lawmaker, Busayo Oluwole Oke Resigns from PDP

Hon. Busayo Oluwole Oke, the Member representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State in the House of Representatives, has formally resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a resignation letter dated April 16, 2025, and addressed to the PDP Ward 07 Chairman in Obokun Local Government, Oke announced that his exit from the party takes immediate effect. The letter was made available to journalists in Osogbo on Wednesday.

Oke, a fifth-term federal lawmaker and current Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, stated that his decision to leave the PDP followed extensive consultations with his political associates, family members, and close allies.

He noted that while he has not yet declared his next political move, an announcement will be made in due course.

“I urge my supporters and political associates to remain steadfast and focused as we prepare for the next phase,” Oke said.

His resignation marks a significant development in Osun State’s political landscape, especially as the state gears up for future electoral contests.