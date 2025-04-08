Babcock University Hosts Inaugural Book Launch for Student Author

The Babcock University Department of Civil Engineering hosted a book launch in honor of a 200-level student, Peace Chibuike-Ihema.

The event, held at the Pioneer Youth Multi-purpose Centre, marked a significant milestone in the department’s literary endeavors and brought together a distinguished gathering of academics, family members, students, and former high school administrators to celebrate Chibuike-Ihema’s achievement.

Chibuike-Ihema, a passionate writer, shared her perspective on the role of writing in her life, stating that it serves as a therapeutic outlet. “Writing is a pastime for me,” she said. “I enjoy writing, and whenever I receive inspiration, I record my thoughts before attending to other tasks.” In addition to writing, Chibuike-Ihema’s interests include reading novels, drawing, painting, and baking.

Professor David Alao, Chief of Staff, who represented the President/Vice Chancellor, Professor Ademola Tayo, congratulated the author and encouraged others to document their thoughts to leave a lasting legacy. He also urged students to emulate the author’s achievement and view the book launch as an opportunity to explore new possibilities.

Professor Ezekiel Adeniran, Dean of the School of Engineering, praised the author, noting that the event marked a remarkable beginning for the School of Engineering Students’ Week. He emphasized the multi-faceted nature of engineers, highlighting their potential as literary icons.

Dr. Adeyemi Adeboye, Head of the Department of Civil Engineering, represented by Engineer Adefunmi Adelewo, commended the author for making the department proud. He acknowledged her bravery, openness to new ideas, and perseverance in the face of challenges.

The novel, Olivia, was reviewed by Dr. Joshua Suleiman, Director of Marketing and Communication. Suleiman stated that the book explores the complexities of relationships and love, the fantastical, including the highs and lows of romantic pursuits, as well as academic and professional success. According to Suleiman, Olivia is a moving story that will make readers cry, introspect, and see life differently, holding onto nothing but finding true solace in service to humanity. He noted that each page of Olivia is set with greater momentum, carrying the reader to an unknown destination through a web of intersecting threads.

The event featured goodwill messages from students, church members, and relatives. The author expressed gratitude to her parents, editor, department, and the university for their support in making the book a reality.