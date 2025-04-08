The Babcock University 2025 Charis Graduating Class Week commenced on Monday with a programme designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge needed to navigate the world of work after graduation.

The event, organized by the Department of Alumni, Class sponsors, and Graduating Class executives, brought together Babcock University alumni and industry experts to share their experiences and insights with graduating students.

President/Vice Chancellor, Professor Ademola Tayo, emphasized the university’s commitment to preparing students for the workforce.

He encouraged students to take advantage of the opportunity to learn from industry experts and alumni, noting that it was a unique experience that many students in the past did not have.

Mrs. Edememe Wusu, a former KPMG executive, shared her secrets to success, emphasizing the importance of excellence, curiosity, experimentation, storytelling, networking, and spirituality.

A panel session featuring Amanda Dara, Ife Durosinmi-Etti, Eromosele Adene, and Omolake Lavi provided students with valuable insights on finding purpose and impact after school and building meaningful relationships.

The panelists offered advice on various topics, including the importance of seeking guidance, being consistent and focused, and being financially savvy.

Representatives from UK, US, and Canada-based universities and educational services organizations addressed students on post-graduation opportunities.

The participating universities that are from the UK included the University of Brighton, University of Sheffield, Sheffield Hallam University, Buckinghamshire University, Ulster University, University of Central Lancashire, Leeds Trinity University, Birmingham City University, Sunderland University, and University of Portsmouth with the University of Texas as the only United States based university.

The Educational Services Organizations at the fair included GRYN Index Initiative, UWE Bristol, Glory Educational Services, Dixon Ricks Education, Study Across the Globe Educational Services, TGM Education, MOD Education and IDP International Specialists.

Industry expert, Mrs. Ife Durosinmi-Etti, Founder of Herconomy, gifted some students who made deposits of N1, 000 and above into the Herconomy Savings App during the ceremony.

While Halima Baolgun and Oluwatimelihin received cash prizes of N50, 000 each Tamunoibim Nwogwugwu and Iwuchukwu Victor also received 2,000 shares each of Access Holdings.

However, Riyinn Ande Musa and Dada Ayomide received 2,000 shares of Guaranty Trust Bank Company Holdings and a Samsung Galaxy A16 phone, respectively.