Nigerian Actress Simi Gbadamosi gets Emmy Nomination for Disney’s Iwáju

Simi Gbadamosi, a 13-year-old Nigerian actress, has made history by becoming one of the youngest Nigerians to receive an Emmy nomination.

She was nominated in the “Younger Voice Performer in a Preschool, Children’s, or Young Teen Program” category at the 3rd Children’s & Family Emmy Awards for her role as Tola Martins in the Disney+ animated series Iwájú.

The show, created by Disney Animation and Nigerian studio Kugali Media, has received three Emmy nominations, proving its global success.

“Iwájú” is a six-episode animated series set in a futuristic Lagos. It follows Tola, a wealthy young girl, and Kole, a talented boy from a poorer background, as they face challenges in a divided society. The show tells a unique Nigerian story with strong cultural themes.

Because of its creative storytelling and animation, Iwájú also earned Emmy nominations for:

Outstanding Children’s or Young Teen Animated Series

Outstanding Directing for an Animated Series (for the episode “Kole”)

Gbadamosi’s nomination is a huge achievement for Nollywood and young Nigerian actors. It proves that Nigerian talent is being recognized worldwide and encourages more Nigerian filmmakers and voice actors to aim for global success.

The success of Iwájú is also a big win for Nigerian animation, showing that local stories can reach an international audience.

The Children’s and Family Emmy Awards will be held on March 15, 2025, in Los Angeles, where Gbadamosi’s nomination will be celebrated among the best in the industry.