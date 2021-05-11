Adebayo Obajemu

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc at its 29th Annual General Meeting held at the Oriental Hotel on Friday, May 7, 2021 got approval from shareholders to pay N1.98bn as dividend for the year end 31 December 2020.

According to the resolutions published by the underwriting firm,

“The final dividend in respect of the financial year ended December 31, 2020, in the sum of One billion, Nine Hundred and Eighty Million Naira Only (N1,980,000,000) will be paid as final dividend to shareholders at the rate of 5.5 kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share subject to the deduction of withholding tax, to shareholders whose names are registered in the Company’s Register of members at the close of business on Thursday, April 22, 2021”.