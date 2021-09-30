Adebayo Obajemu

AXA Mansard Insurance has announced the completion of its share reconstruction.

In a notice available on the website of the Nigerian Exchange, the company stated thus:

Following the communication to the Nigerian Exchange Limited and to the esteemed shareholders, dated 7 September 2021, on the planned suspension of trading on the shares of AXA Mansard Insurance Plc on 09 September 2021, in order to effect the share reconstruction / redenomination of AXA Mansard shares, kindly note that the share reconstruction has now been effected, and the reconstructed shares have been credited to each shareholder’s account.

The suspension of trading on the Company’s shares has also been lifted and the shares can now be traded